Catholic Health Services has reached a partnership agreement with a Buffalo-based cancer center that CHS said will help bring more clinical trials to its patients on Long Island.

The deal, with a unit of Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, will immediately lead to patient trials at the health system’s Cancer Institute at St. Francis Hospital in East Hills, CHS officials said.

The trial is a phase 2 multiple myeloma study led locally by Dr. Dilip Patel, director of malignant hematology at St. Francis, and Dr. Bhoomi Mehrotra, chair of cancer services for Catholic Health Services.

“Our partnership with Roswell will give cancer patients in our region access to several innovations,” Mehrotra said. “There have been major advances in oncology within the past few years, and all of those advances have happened by individuals participating in clinical trials.”

CHS has been expanding its cancer care services. In October, it opened an $18 million Cancer Institute at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. The 25,000-square-foot cancer center includes 12 physician offices, 20 exam rooms and a 22-bay infusion center. Infusion suites are where medicine, including cancer treatments, is administered directly into a patient's vein.

CHS said it was hiring disease-specific surgical oncologists where needed and adding oncologists at St. Francis and the CHS Cancer Center at St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage, to meet patient demand.

Roswell Park, which was founded in 1898, has a presence throughout central and western New York. The deal with CHS may be the start of a larger commitment by Roswell on Long Island, said Dr. Thomas Schwaab, chief of strategy, business development and outreach for Roswell.

“Right now it’s purely clinical trials and research,” he said. “We may end up with physicians relocated to Long Island. Our hope is that you will see a lot of Roswell on Long Island in the next few years."

Schwaab said Roswell partners with “mission driven, quality” health care groups, which is why it agreed to work with Catholic Health Services.

To learn more about cancer care programs available to Long Islanders, visit chsli.org/chs-cancer-institute. For more information on this and future trials at CHS in partnership with Roswell Park, and to find out whether a patient qualifies, call (844) 86-CANCER.