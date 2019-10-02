TODAY'S PAPER
Good Samaritan's $18 million cancer center set to open 

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip will open to patients on Monday. Photo Credit: Good Samarithan/Rich Helm

Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip said Wednesday it is opening its new cancer center.

The hospital, which is part of Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health Services of Long Island, said physicians will begin moving in this weekend, and patient care will begin on Monday.

"This is going to provide a much better resource to the community," said Ruth Hennessey, president of Good Samaritan. "Having the physicians and ambulatory infusion in the same place will make a difference."

The cancer center will be adjacent to the north side of Good Samaritan's Our Lady of Consolation Nursing Home, which is behind the hospital on Montauk Highway.  The hospital said construction of the center, including equipment, cost about $18 million.  

The 25,000-square-foot cancer center includes 12 physician offices, 20 exam rooms and a 22-bay infusion center. Infusion suites are where medicine, including cancer treatments, is administered directly into a vein.

Hennessey said the center will also offer genetic counseling, social work and nutrition and dietary services.

Health systems are expanding cancer care services throughout Long Island. For example, Manhattan-based Memorial Sloan Kettering earlier this year opened a $180 million, 114,000-square-foot cancer facility at the Hub in Uniondale.

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com

David Reich-Hale reports on banking, the business of health care and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

