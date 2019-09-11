TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Cannabis businesses will get a chance to meet with potential investors later this month in a Melville capital forum put together by Long Island Capital Alliance.

LICA, a local nonprofit capital formation and business development organization, will host the Cannabis Capital Forum on Sept. 27 from 8 to 11 a.m. at 68 S. Service Rd.

The forum, held for the second year, will feature presentations by five companies working on emerging trends in the rapidly growing cannabis sector.

Representatives from these businesses will pitch their work and ideas to a panel of investors.

Boris Jordan, co-founder and executive chairman of Massachusetts-based Curaleaf Holdings Inc., a multi-state medical and wellness cannabis company, and founding partner of the Measure 8 Venture Fund, a cannabis industry investment fund, will be the event's keynote speaker. 

The presenting companies include two Long Island firms, Melville-based Marijuana Doctors, an online directory of medical marijuana doctors and PuraVida Vitamins of Holbrooke, a company that sells a wide range of CBD gummies, oils, topicals, vitamins and superfoods.

Two New York City companies, Tikun Olam USA, a seller of medical cannabis products, and Scopus BioPharma, a biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutic drugs based on the body's endocannabinoid system, which responds to cannabis, and Colorado-based Endourage, a seller of CBD and full-spectrum hemp-derived products, will also will be among the presenting companies at the Cannabis Capital Forum. 

Immediately following presentations, a panel of industry experts will discuss financing alternatives for cannabis companies. 

For more information on LICA's Cannabis Capital Forum, contact licapital.org

