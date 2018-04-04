Camera and office machine giant Canon has promoted its number 2 executive in the Americas, based in Melville, to the company’s top job in Europe.

Yuichi Ishizuka was named CEO and president of Canon’s Europe, Middle East and Africa division, effective April 1.

He had been president and chief operating officer of Canon U.S.A. Inc., which has its headquarters in Melville. He has worked for the division for 35 years.

Ishizuka has been succeeded by Kazuto Ogawa, who came to Long Island from Canon China, where he served as executive vice president.

Canon U.S.A. CEO Joe Adachi lauded Ishizuka, saying he had provided “strong leadership, visionary spirit and tireless dedication to Canon U.S.A.”

Ishizuka began his career at Canon’s operations in Japan in 1981, and moved to this country in 1983 as an assistant manager for procurement and camera sales. He worked in Canada for several years before returning to the Long Island office, where he was promoted multiple times.

Ogawa has worked for Canon since 1981, first in Japan and then in Singapore, Hong Kong and China. He served as CEO of the company’s Canada operations between 2008 and 2011.