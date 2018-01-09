TODAY'S PAPER
Canon USA parent ranks No. 3 in patents: Report

The camera and office-machine giant outranked Intel, Google and Microsoft in U.S. patents granted last year.

The Canon Americas headquarters in Melville, Feb. 27, 2014. Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Canon, the camera and office-machine giant whose Americas headquarters is in Melville, was granted more U.S. patents last year than technology giants Intel Corp., Google and Microsoft, according to data released Tuesday.

IFI CLAIMS Patent Services, an information company, said Canon ranked No. 3 with 3,285 patents in 2017. The Japanese company had more patents in 2014, 2015 and 2016 but its ranking was unchanged.

IBM topped the 2017 list, receiving 9,043 patents, according to IFI in New Haven, Connecticut. IBM, which is headquartered in Westchester County, has led the listing for 25 consecutive years.

Korean electronics giant Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd. was No. 2, with 5,837, and Intel was No. 4 with 3,023.

Google placed No. 7 with 2,457 patents granted last year. Microsoft Technology Licensing LLC was No. 8 with 2,441.

Since 2006, Canon has been third on the patent list in all but two years, 2009 and 2010, when it fell to No. 4.

IFI CEO Mike Baycroft said Tuesday that the number of U.S. patents issued in 2017 totaled 320,003, an increase of more than 5 percent, year over year. It also was more than double the number issued 10 years ago.

The tech areas with the most growth in patents are e-cigarettes, 3D printing, machine learning and autonomous vehicles, according to IFI.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

