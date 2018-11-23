Auto review: Lexus LC500 is a capable coupe with an identity crisis

The Cuesta Grade humbles.

The steepest section of the 101 Freeway in California, it ribbons through a series of craggy rises just north of San Luis Obispo.

Econoboxes struggle along in the far right lane, their thrashing motors no match for the 7 percent grade. Big rigs are forced to pull over to the side of the road, engines overheating amid the assault.

But in the Lexus LC500, the Cuesta Grade is nothing more than another scenic byway, and a chance to flaunt the sleek coupe’s prodigious power. Made in the mold of a classic grand tourer, the LC500 is a performance- and luxury-oriented ride that seems perfect for a high-speed coastal jaunt.

Nevertheless, the four-seat Lexus suffers from an identity crisis — one that could perplex prospective buyers of a car with a base price of $92,200.

The LC500’s seriously aggressive styling actually outpaces its performance capabilities. The looks say, “Flog me at the track,” but the driving dynamics say, “Take me on a road trip through Santa Barbara wine country.” I did neither.

Launched in 2017, the LC500 is based on the LF-LC, a concept car from 2012 that turned heads upon its debut at the North American International Auto Show. What’s amazing about the LC500 is that it manages to retain the concept car’s wild styling — an extravagantly sculpted nose and a radically tapered greenhouse give it real presence. So often, such details go by the wayside when a car is readied for production. Coming from a brand known for mostly making sedate if not extremely competent cars, it’s a refreshing turn.

The LC500 I drove for a week cost $105,710, the result of several add-on features, including a limited-slip differential and a performance package that offers a carbon fiber roof. These are items that suggest a single-minded pursuit of speed.

But that’s not how the somewhat portly, 4,280-pound coupe drives. The naturally aspirated V-8 puts out 471 horsepower, good for an estimated 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds. It’s fast, of course, with the power delivered linearly through a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission. But competitive vehicles from several German and other Japanese automakers are faster, and certainly feel more lithe.

There aren’t many roughly $100,000 coupes that the LC500 could be compared to, but I found two conceivable alternatives to drive. Both are big four-seaters boasting a lot of power, though they fall on either side of the LC500 on the grand tourer spectrum.

The Nissan GT-R, whose base price is $99,990, provides supercar performance for a relative bargain: It accelerates to 60 mph in an estimated 2.9 seconds, eye-watering speed that typically costs a lot more. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe also knows exactly what it is — a traditional grand tourer. The car starts at $124,500, though I drove the AMG S63 version, which swaps in a turbocharged V-8 that puts out 603 horsepower.

The thing is, the Mercedes-Benz and the Nissan — which cater to very different audiences — have a much better sense of what they are than the LC500. And that rigid adherence to brand DNA is a selling point. After all, potential buyers comfortable with a six-figure outlay are likely to have extremely particular wants and desires when it comes to their rides.