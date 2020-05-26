Auto review: Mazda's sporty MX-5 Miata is a great escape

Two months into the COVID-19 shutdown, Michigan motorheads were taking to their sports cars for some therapeutic social distancing. Metro Detroit's Woodward Avenue, suburban twisties and country roads were suddenly full of spring songbirds: the sharp call of the Porsche flat-six, the gurgling growl of the Mustang V-8, the throaty bark of the Corvette.

One of my favorite getaway rides is the 2020 Mazda MX-5 Miata roadster.

That's assuming you can still fit in it, of course. Living within a few feet of my refrigerator in lockdown for weeks with limited access to my usual sports routines had me concerned when the MX-5 arrived in my driveway in late April.

I'm 6-foot-5 and probably that wide by now. Could I still fold into the wee Mazda's cabin? It wasn't easy. The Miata should come with a giant shoehorn — if it had more than 4.6 cubic feet of cargo space to put it in. I wedged in sideways between the steering wheel and seatback, then yanked the manual bar to pull the seat all the way back.

How tiny is the MX-5 cabin? It doesn't have room for cupholders. Instead, clip-on cupholders are provided that hang off the center console into the passenger seat. How tiny? There isn't room for a glovebox under the dash so it's located in the firewall behind the driver.

But once stuffed into the wee Mazda, it is pure joy. You don't so much sit in a Miata as wear it. Like hand in glove, the car is an extension of me.

The Miata is Mazda's halo vehicle, its sporty DNA infecting everything in the Japanese maker's lineup, including its three-row CX-9 SUV. For 30 years MX-5 has stayed true to its purpose: serving fun in an affordable package.

While other performance cars have grown (looking at you, Mini Cooper) the 2020 MX-5 is remarkably similar in size to the 1989 original. The fourth-generation model tips the scales at 2,339 pound, just 119 heavier than Gen One. The MX-5 has been a lot more disciplined in its diet over the years than I have.

As important, the Miata has actually gotten cheaper over time, costing about $200 less in inflation-adjusted dollars today than 1989 despite gaining 50 more horsepower, the latest safety features and a suite of modern electronics.

New for 2020, for example, MX-5 sports standard features like blind-spot assist, rear-traffic alert, lane-departure warning and 7-inch tablet touchscreen. Step up to the Club and Grand Touring models (like my $32,790 tester) and you get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, too.

With our Google guide leading the way, heated leather seats and the automatic climate-control cranked to 75 degrees, the Miata's open cabin was surprisingly comfortable on a 60-degree spring day. My wife and I could even converse above the wind noise given our close proximity.

The discomfort comes in proximity to other vehicles. On I-696, I was acutely aware of how small the Miata was compared with the rest of the auto kingdom. My mouse was surrounded by herds of SUV wildebeests and towering semi-truck elephants. On two occasions, SUVs cut across my nose, oblivious to my presence. So good is the roadster's visibility, however, that I could see all four corners of my steed at all times.

True to its wee '60s English sports car forefathers, MX-5 still comes with a manual transmission and I recommend it highly. Its shifts are precise and the car's pedal placement perfect for easy heel-and-toe downshifts _ even in my size 15s.

It might even inspire me to lose a few pounds myself after this COVID thing is over.

