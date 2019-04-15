The 2020 Range Rover Evoque gets a much-needed makeover

It's remarkable how a single product can redefine a brand.

Consider Apple, which was once a struggling computer manufacturer. Upon Steve Jobs' return to the company he founded, Apple was transformed by the introduction of the iMac, iPod, iTunes, iPhone, iPad and iWatch into a glamorous consumer product technology company.

The same can be said of Land Rover. A decade ago, you could count its products on one hand. In case you haven't noticed, that's no longer the case thanks to a flurry of new models that started with the Range Rover Evoque.

"The strategy that we created about nine years ago was the backbone of the original Evoque," said Gerry McGovern, Land Rover's chief design officer.

If any vehicle changed consumer perception of what a Range Rover was, it was the Evoque, a compact luxury SUV built using an old Ford platform. A Range Rover was no longer a large, unobtainable SUV used by royals and private citizens who live in houses tucked behind multistory hedges. The Evoque made the brand's cachet available on a smaller scale, but it had something more: a uniquely contemporary character that was truly distinctive and special.

Having sold more than 772,000 worldwide, the company has built the 2020 Evoque on the previous model's design while incorporating styling cues from other Range Rovers, particularly the Velar. But the true transformation is inside, where the new Evoque channels the look of its larger siblings, with astutely curated materials that create a sumptuous yet minimalist digital cabin anchored by twin touch screens and minimal use of switchgear. The interior design is stunningly modern in the finest Range Rover tradition. Seats are firm, with fairly good bolstering. Legroom is sufficient for four, as long as front-seat passengers don't hog all of the space.



The vehicle's overall footprint is about the same as the outgoing model but rides on Land Rover's new mixed-metal Premium Transverse Architecture. Base P250 models are powered by Land Rover's Ingenium turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four that generates 246 horsepower. The pricier P300 will get the same engine mated to Land Rover's first 48-volt mild-hybrid system. It generates 296 horsepower, but only improves fuel economy by 1 mpg.

If any word defines the Evoque, it's refinement. The new platform delivers a driving experience that's impressively quiet, even over the roughest road surfaces, and returns an incredibly compliant, comfortable ride. Steering feels somewhat light and yet manages to return enough road feel without excess vibration through the steering column. Body lean is minimal, though noticeable in corners. But there are no excess body motions or unexpected commotion. This vehicle brushes off bumps and road shocks as if they didn't exist.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

That said, the Pirelli tires punctured during the test drive. Yes, this is an urban SUV, but its owners might take it off road occasionally. So why Pirelli tires? It's like wearing Gucci loafers when Red Wing work boots are called for.

Nevertheless,

it all adds up to an evocative new Evoque, one that builds on the strengths of the model it replaces, with a glamorous new interior that's so enticing, you might just want to live in it.