Auto review: Mercedes-Benz introduces another affordable SUV for 2020

We've all seen it happen: luxury brands that lose cachet after confusing class production for mass production solely in the name of profits.

True luxury brands are rarified and rarely seen but highly coveted — like a Hermes Birkin bag. Then there are designers like Ralph Lauren, whose Purple Label consists of clothing of the highest quality, made in some of the world's finest workshops. Of course, you're more likely to associate Lauren with the piles of poorly made Polo shirts and chinos that litter the aisles of Macy's; Purple Label is more of a loss-leader marketing exercise meant to maintain the upscale illusion of his mainstream merch.

The same tragic down-market slide happens to cars, and one has to wonder, is it happening to Mercedes-Benz? The thought occurs as the company expands its portfolio of lower-priced front-wheel-drive vehicles, which include the GLA, CLA, A-Class and the new for 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLB 250 4Matic.

The new SUV slots between the smaller front-wheel-drive GLA and the larger rear-wheel-drive, but still compact, GLC. At 111.4 inches, the GLB's wheelbase is 5.1 inches longer than the GLA, but overall length is 1.7 inches shorter than the GLC. At 182 inches long, it's fairly large for a compact, offering a surprisingly spacious cabin with two rows or three. And it seems somewhat affordable given that the front-wheel-drive GLB 250 starts at $36,600, with all-wheel drive costing an extra $2,000, along with a $995 destination charge.

But the GLB is affordable only if one goes easy on the options.

For example, the GLB's leather seats? A $1,400 option. Then there is the AMG sport steering wheel ($360), 20-inch AMG wheels ($1,050), heated and ventilated seats ($1,030), Panoramic sunroof ($1,500), adjustable suspension damping ($900), SiriusXM Satellite Radio ($460), and a Burmeister surround sound system ($350). But you have to wonder why increasingly common items like ambient lighting ($310), and wireless charging mat ($200) aren't standard.

The bottom line was $57,475. I wondered what the vehicle would be like with the $17,880 worth of options eliminated. It must have all the charm of a taxi cab, for the luxury is optional.

Even though it's a cliche to say that the GLB has a solid feel typical of German cars, the fact is that it does. One gets the sense that in the things that matter, Mercedes-Benz didn't stint. Climbing inside the cabin, front seat occupants are greeted by the same long twin screen display seen in tonier siblings. It's dazzling and helps offset the sea of hard plastic surfaces that diminish the interior's opulent touches, one of which is the new version of the Mercedes-Benz User Experience infotainment software. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard, and it's far more intuitive to use than the old version.

The GLB 250 comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine producing 221 horsepower and paired with a newly developed eight-speed dual clutch transmission to the front wheels, or all four if your order the optional 4Matic option. The new GLB makes the most of its available power thanks to the new eight-speed dual clutch transmission, which always seems to be in the proper gear, although paddle shifters on the steering wheel are there if you want to quickly shift. The all-wheel drive works invisibly, with no interaction needed from the driver.

One drive and you'll understand that the GLB 250 is no pretend Mercedes-Benz, and it sure beats a pair of Ralph Lauren chinos or a Polo shirt.





