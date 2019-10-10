A Cedarhurst startup has been accused of defrauding investors of at least $30 million, state Attorney General Letitia James said Thursday.

She said she has secured default judgments against Cardis Enterprises International Inc., which she said claimed its software would lower retailers’ costs to process low-value credit-card transactions. Fees merchants must pay on such small transactions lower their profit margins.

Cardis allegedly raised tens of millions of dollars from investors in stock sales and loans through false representations, including that the company was on the verge of monetizing its technology through partnerships with prominent companies and that an initial public offering or buyout of Cardis was on the horizon.

James said many of Cardis’ purported partnerships did not advance beyond preliminary discussions and an IPO or buyout was never "actually on the horizon." She also said the company did not maintain financial records, which would be necessary to go public.

James filed a lawsuit against four Cardis executives alleging one of them used investors’ money to enrich himself, his family and his favorite charities.

An attorney for Cardis couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Cardis CEO Jonathan Nierenberg has agreed to cease working for the company except for "the winding down" of operations, and agreed to pay a $100,000 penalty, James said. He also is barred from working in the securities industry for five years.

An attorney for Nierenberg could not immediately be reached for comment.