Business

Suffolk to host training sessions, job fair for ex-convicts

By Carrie Mason-Draffen carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com @newsgirlie
Suffolk County will host its seventh annual Fresh Start Career Expo aimed at helping recently released ex-convicts re-enter the workforce.

This year's expo will take place on March 27 at the county''s One-Stop Employment Center in Hauppauge from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Before that date, the county will host free training sessions at the same location on Monday and March 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to help those residents with job search, resume writing and interviewing skills. Counselors will also help the job seekers identify employment barriers and management strategies. The county is hosting the training in partnership with Halo Network of Services, an Amityville-based nonprofit that offers social services. 

For expo job seekers who need professional business clothing, the county's Career Couture center will provide them free. Call 631-853-6769.

For more information on the job readiness services, call 631-789-7373.

Carrie Mason-Draffen reports about Long Island employment issues and other business news, and writes the Help Wanted column, which answers employees’ and employers’ workplace questions.

