Former New York Giants linebacker and two-time Super Bowl champion Carl Banks will be discussing strategies for building a winning team on and off the field at the HIA-LI’s 31st annual trade show and conference in Brentwood on Thursday.

HIA-LI, one of Long Island’s largest business groups, will be hosting hundreds of local businesses as they discuss expansion tactics, network and examine the region’s economic opportunities at the Suffolk Community College Sports and Exhibition Center.

The daylong event, billed as the largest single-day, business-to-business trade show on the Island, is expected to bring in 4,500 attendees and 375 exhibiting businesses. The event will feature Banks as a keynote speaker during an executive breakfast session.

During an executive luncheon session, Mitch Pally, chief executive of Long Island Builders Institute, will moderate a panel of business and civic leaders to discuss the Island’s most important development initiatives and opportunities.

"With a regional economy that’s steadily growing and evolving, the trade show is an ideal way to catch up on the latest news, as well as state-of-the-art goods and services, being offered by our area’s business sector,” Terri Alessi-Miceli, president and chief executive of the HIA-LI, said in a statement.

Admission to the executive breakfast and luncheon sessions are $50 for HIA-LI members and $65 for nonmembers.

Walking the trade show floor is free for those who register in advance by calling 631-543-5355 or by visiting hia-li.org. Entry to the floor is $10 on the day of event.