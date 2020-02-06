Applications offered for 100 carpenter apprenticeships

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the High-Rise Concrete Carpenters of New York City will begin taking applications Wednesday for 100 carpenter apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications must be obtained in person at the carpenters' training center, 395 Hudson St. in Manhattan, from 7 to 7:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month through Nov. 11. Applicants must have a valid government-issued photo ID.

The forms must be mailed to the New York City District Council of Carpenters Training Center, 395 Hudson St., second floor, New York, N.Y, 10014. They must be postmarked no later than five business days after the application was picked up.

Applicants must be 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and be legally able to work in the United States.

More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.