TODAY'S PAPER
41° Good Morning
SEARCH
41° Good Morning
Business

Applications offered for 100 carpenter apprenticeships

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the High-Rise Concrete Carpenters of New York City will begin taking applications Wednesday for 100 carpenter apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications must be obtained in person at the carpenters' training center, 395 Hudson St. in Manhattan, from 7 to 7:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of every month through Nov. 11. Applicants must have a valid government-issued photo ID.

The forms must be mailed to the New York City District Council of Carpenters Training Center, 395 Hudson St., second floor, New York, N.Y, 10014. They must be postmarked no later than five business days after the application was picked up.

Applicants must be 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and be legally able to work in the United States.

More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Fifth graders at Longwood Middle School in Middle Opt-out testing numbers drop in Long Island districts
The groundbreaking for a new arena at Belmont Sources: Isles' arena groundbreaking tentatively set
Onel Jiminez-Maradiaga, 20, of Plainview, has been charged Police: Man groped three women, one at her home
Avocado toast topped by a poached egg at Wildly popular coffee shop opens second location
Orecchiette with sausage and broccoli rabe is one Longstanding Italian eatery moves to new location
Donald Clarke, 94, center, attends the Huntington Senior Fitness for LI senior citizens can begin with one step
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search