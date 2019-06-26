The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the New York City District Council of Carpenters union will begin taking applications for 500 apprenticeships on Monday, officials said.

The council is using a lottery card system to distribute applications. Cards must be obtained by applicants in person at the council's training center, 395 Hudson St., in Manhattan from 6 to 9 a.m. on weekdays through July 15, not including July 4. No more than 500 lottery cards will be distributed.

Applicants must present a government-issued picture ID to receive a card.

Once the lottery card is completed, it will be placed in a locked box. Cards will be randomly selected and the applicant will be notified by letter to attend a four-hour orientation. At the orientation, applicants will complete an application form and schedule a future interview. Latecomers will be disqualified.

Applicants must be 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test, be legally able to work in the United States and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.