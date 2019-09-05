TODAY'S PAPER
18 carpenters apprenticeships available

By James T. Madore
The New England Carpenters Training Fund will begin taking applications Monday for 18 carpenter apprenticeships on Long Island, officials said.

Applications are available online at nectf.org, but applicants must attend an informational session before submitting the form. Sessions will be held the first Monday of each month at 6 p.m. through Aug. 30, 2020, at the training fund’s office, 270 Motor Pkwy., Department B, in Hauppauge. If the first Monday of the month is a holiday, the session will be held on the second Monday.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, and live on Long Island in an area north of the Southern State Parkway and east of the Seaford-Oyster Bay Expressway. They should be physically able to do the work, have reliable transportation and pass a drug test.

More information is available by calling 631-952-9555.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

