65 carpenters union apprenticeships available

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the New York City District Council of Carpenters union will begin taking applications on Wednesday for 65 apprenticeships, officials said.

The union is seeking 25 pile driver/dock builder apprentices; 20 linoleum, resilient tile and carpet-layer apprentices; 10 cabinetmaker apprentices; and 10 millwright apprentices.

Applications can be obtained in person at the council's training center, 395 Hudson St., second floor, in Manhattan, from 7 to 7:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month through June 2020, excluding Dec. 11 and Jan. 8.

Applicants must present a government-issued picture ID to receive a form.

The forms should be mailed to New York City District Council of Carpenters, 395 Hudson St., second floor, New York, NY 10014 with a postmark no later than five business days from the date when the form was given out.

Applicants are required to attend a four-hour orientation and to be interviewed. Latecomers will be disqualified.

Applicants must be 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test, be legally able to work in the United States and have reliable transportation.

More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.