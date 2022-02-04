TODAY'S PAPER
Concrete Carpenters' union is recruiting for 100 apprenticeships

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for the High Rise Concrete Carpenters union of New York City is taking applications for 100 apprenticeships, starting on Wednesday, officials said.

Applications can be obtained in person at the New York City District Council of Carpenters’ training center, 395 Hudson St., Manhattan, from 7 to 7:30 a.m. on the second Wednesday of each month through Nov. 9. Applicants must present a government-issued picture ID to receive a form.

Completed applications should be mailed to NYCDCC Training Center, 395 Hudson St., 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, with a postmark that is no later than five business days from the date that the form was given out.

Applicants are required to attend a four-hour orientation and to submit to an interview. Latecomers will be disqualified.

Applicants must be 17 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work, pass a drug test and be legally able to work in the United States.

More information is available by calling 212-727-2224.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

