The Carpenters’ union is holding a virtual information session on April 12 for women interested in becoming carpenter apprentices.

The information session will focus on a pre-apprenticeship course for women to take place in July at the union’s training center in Hauppauge. The four-week course prepares students to apply for five-year carpenter apprenticeships.

"Our pre-apprenticeship program is a resource for women who may never have considered that working as a carpenter was an accessible career option," said Nicole Grodner, financial secretary of Local 290 of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

To be eligible for the pre-apprenticeship program, applicants must be age 18 or older and have a high school diploma or its equivalent.

To register for the information session go to nectf.org. The deadline is April 5.

Another information session will be held May 10.