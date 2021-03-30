TODAY'S PAPER
Carpenters' union schedules info session for women about apprenticeships

To register for the information session go to nectf.org. The deadline is April 5. Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto/dusanpetkovic

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Carpenters’ union is holding a virtual information session on April 12 for women interested in becoming carpenter apprentices.

The information session will focus on a pre-apprenticeship course for women to take place in July at the union’s training center in Hauppauge. The four-week course prepares students to apply for five-year carpenter apprenticeships.

"Our pre-apprenticeship program is a resource for women who may never have considered that working as a carpenter was an accessible career option," said Nicole Grodner, financial secretary of Local 290 of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.

To be eligible for the pre-apprenticeship program, applicants must be age 18 or older and have a high school diploma or its equivalent.

To register for the information session go to nectf.org. The deadline is April 5.

Another information session will be held May 10.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

