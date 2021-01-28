Catholic Health Services of Long Island on Thursday said it has rebranded its system, which includes rolling out a new logo and tweaking the name of its six Long Island hospitals.

The Rockville Centre-based health system's new name, simply Catholic Health, works better in "a new age, where we are mobile-focused and speak in sound bites, and the word services is really a generic term anyway," said Joseph Carofano, senior vice president of strategy and chief marketing officer at Catholic Health.

"We also wanted to continue to highlight that we are a faith-based organization," Carofano said, adding that various marketing tagines will include Long Island. "Long Island is all we do. We don't have medical offices anywhere else."

The new logo depicts a person with outstretched arms, with an embedded silhouette of a chalice and cross, representing the hospital's Catholic heritage.

"Catholics will notice the chalice and Eucharist, while non-Catholics will see the outstretched, welcoming arms, showing that we are welcoming to all, no matter their faith," Carofano said.

A marketing campaign to publicize the changes launched this week.

The new logo will be present at the health system's six hospitals, continuing care locations and physician practices.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The hospitals and continuing care locations have also shortened their names.

The Catholic Health hospitals are now known as: Good Samaritan Hospital in West Islip; Mercy Hospital in Rockville Centre; St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center in Flower Hill; St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson; St. Catherine of Siena Hospital in Smithtown; and St. Joseph Hospital in Bethpage. Continuing care services are offered at: Good Samaritan Nursing & Rehabilitation in Sayville; St. Catherine of Siena Nursing & Rehabilitation; Our Lady of Consolation Nursing & Rehabilitation in West Islip; Good Shepherd Hospice; and Catholic Health Home Care. Additionally, the medical group is now known as Catholic Health Physician Partners.

Other health systems also have rebranded major Long Island facilities over the past year. In November, Manhattan-based NYU Langone rebranded the former NYU Winthrop as NYU Langone Hospital — Long Island. Also, New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health late last year renamed Southside Hospital in Bay Shore. It's now known as South Shore University Hospital.