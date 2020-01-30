TODAY'S PAPER
Catholic Health opens cancer institute in Nassau

Catholic Health Services has opened its new Cancer

Catholic Health Services has opened its new Cancer Institute at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre, a 12,350-square-foot facility located in the Miracle Pavilion. Credit: Catholic Health Services / Joe Lanzetta

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Catholic Health Services said Thursday it has opened its new Cancer Institute at Mercy Medical Center in Rockville Centre.

The 12,350-square-foot facility is located in the Miracle Pavilion, which is south of the Emergency Department.

CHS didn't disclose the cost of the cancer center.

The new institute features a 15-bay infusion center, 5 physician offices and 10 exam rooms, as well as space to accommodate for additional growth and services. Infusion suites are where medicine, including cancer treatments, is administered directly into a vein. 

The location will also offer support services from oncology social workers, nurse navigators and nutritionists.

The opening of the new facility comes about three months after Catholic Health opened an $18 million cancer center at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip. 

The West Islip cancer center is 25,000-square-feet and includes 12 physician offices, 20 exam rooms and a 22-bay infusion center.

Earlier this month, Catholic Health Services also announced a partnership with Buffalo-based Roswell Park Care Network. The affiliation gives Catholic Health patients access to more clinical trials.

Health systems are expanding cancer care services throughout Long Island. For example, Manhattan-based Memorial Sloan Kettering in 2018 opened a $180 million, 114,000-square-foot cancer facility at the Hub in Uniondale.

Also, in recent years, Stony Brook Medicine opened its 240,000-square-foot cancer center on the grounds of Stony Brook University Hospital, while New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health opened the $46.5 million Imbert Cancer Center in Bay Shore.

There were 18,000 new cases of cancer per year on Long Island, on average, from 2011 through 2015, according to the most recent data available from the state Department of Health. 

Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health Services, which has 18,000 employees, operates six  hospitals, 3 nursing homes, a home nursing service, hospice, a community-based agency for persons with special needs and a regional lab.

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

