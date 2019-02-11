Catholic Health Services has started moving support staff into a 26,000-square-foot space in Melville.

Rockville Centre-based CHS said up to 185 employees, including patient-access and medical-records staffers, could be in the location at 320 S. Service Rd. before the end of the year.

About 75 employees have already relocated to the site, which also has a separate entrance with training rooms.

CHS said it worked with A.C. Desk Co. of Mineola on the space's layout, which has low cubicle walls and curved work areas. The health system said the layout makes areas more spacious.

"The setting leads to better collaboration," said Adelaide La Rosa, an assistant vice president at CHS. "Managers are out on the floor with their staff, and everyone is very accessible. Everyone can see each other."

The cost of the work stations was less than a standard row of 6-by-6-foot stations because fewer panels are used to build the space, said Bennett Chaite, president of A.C. Desk.

"To build an equal number of stations in their standard configuration would have required approximately 700 panels," Chaite said. "To build the stations [at the facility] took 200 panels. Overall cost savings was in excess of 35 percent."

The Melville project won tax breaks from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency in 2018. The health care system will save $361,000, including $260,640 in property taxes over 10 years.

Catholic Health Services also has Melville offices at 245 Old Country Rd., where it has 500 employees, and 3 Huntington Quadrangle, where it has 180 employees.

It has 200 employees at its corporate headquarters.

CHS has 18,400 employees and operates six hospitals on Long Island.