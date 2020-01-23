Catholic Health Services said it has started opening multidisciplinary offices on Long Island under the Catholic Health Services Integrated Care banner.

The first location, which opened last week, is located on Montauk Highway in West Babylon in the same shopping center as Best Market.

The 15,000-square-foot facility includes primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, a cardiologist and an endocrinologist.

"Down the road, we will add social workers, chronic care nurses, a surgeon and a rheumatologist at the West Babylon location," said Sunny Chiu, chief administrative officer for Catholic Health Services' physician partners group.

Chiu said Rockville Centre-based Catholic Health Services plans to open four more locations like the one in West Babylon in the coming months, two in each county.

"This kind of practice improves the patient and physician experience," he said. "We have a few offices on Long Island that have multiple physicians, but the focus on this is brand new."

Other health systems have also opened multidisciplinary practices, often in large locations. For example, Stony Brook Medicine in 2017 opened its Advanced Specialty Care office in 120,000 square feet of space at the former Forest Labs headquarters on Commack Road in Commack.

The center put 30 medical specialties under one roof. The specialties include primary care, pediatrics, urology, surgery and radiology.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Chiu said CHS hopes to open more local locations around Long Island.

Catholic Health Services has 18,000 employees and operates six hospitals, three nursing homes, a home nursing service, a hospice group and a network of physician practices.