An activist Manhattan hedge fund Wednesday sent a letter to board members of Cedar Realty Trust Inc. urging the Port Washington-based real estate company to “explore all strategic alternatives, including a sale of the company.”
The hedge fund, Snow Park Capital Partners LP, owns 3.4 million shares, or 3.7 of the outstanding stock, according to government filings compiled by Bloomberg News.
In response, Cedar Realty Trust issued a statement Wednesday saying that it welcomes shareholder input and that its board and management team “regularly explores sales of single assets and subsets of its portfolio” and sold off 80 of the 140 assets it owned as of June 2011.
Cedar Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust whose 61-property portfolio consists primarily of supermarket-anchored shopping centers in the corridor between Washington, D.C. and Boston.
Shares of Cedar Realty Trust edged up 0.5 percent to $5.59 in midday trading Wednesday. The stock has fallen 17.3 percent in the past 12 months.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.