This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 36° Good Morning
Few Clouds 36° Good Morning
Business

New Yorkers pay third highest cellphone taxes in U.S.: Study

A new study finds that New Yorkers pay

A new study finds that New Yorkers pay an average tax rate of 24.64 percent on wireless services. Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto / Kavuto

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Cellular telephone users in New York State pay the third highest taxes for the service in the country, according to a new study.

The Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C., found New Yorkers pay an average tax rate of 24.64 percent on wireless service. The rate includes federal, state and local taxes that are used to pay for 911 and other items, according to 22-page report from the foundation.

The highest average tax rate for cell service is 25.58 percent in Washington state followed by 25.1 percent in Nebraska.

The lowest rate, 8.32 percent, is in Oregon.

“Reform of communications taxes in states with excessive tax rates would position those states to attract additional wireless infrastructure investments that generate economic growth,” report authors Scott Mackey, Joseph Bishop-Henchman and Scott Drenkard said in a statement on Wednesday.

They also said lower cell taxes would provide “relief to low-income wireless users.”

New York also is home to one of the largest disparities between cellphone taxes and sales taxes on other consumer purchases: 2.2 times. The biggest disparity is 8.8 times in Alaska.

Of New York’s 24.64 percent cellphone tax rate, 18.3 percentage points are from the state, New York City, other cities, counties, school districts and transit districts.

By James T. Madore  james.madore@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

Voting map 2017 See how LI voted in the election
Vehicles line up in the parking lot of Megachurch branch on LI draws residents’ parking concerns
From left, Dr. Jacob Bair, Dr. David Levy, Restaurant turns into ER for Long Island doctors out to lunch
A bus from Guardian Bus Co. picks up Bus strike impacting 20,000 students enters fourth day
Glenn Williams Jr., 31, of Freeport, was arrested Man arrested in apartment burglary, cops say
The high temperature Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, will Weather: Scattered sprinkles, highs in 50s
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE