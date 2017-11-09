Cellular telephone users in New York State pay the third highest taxes for the service in the country, according to a new study.

The Tax Foundation, a nonpartisan think tank based in Washington, D.C., found New Yorkers pay an average tax rate of 24.64 percent on wireless service. The rate includes federal, state and local taxes that are used to pay for 911 and other items, according to 22-page report from the foundation.

The highest average tax rate for cell service is 25.58 percent in Washington state followed by 25.1 percent in Nebraska.

The lowest rate, 8.32 percent, is in Oregon.

“Reform of communications taxes in states with excessive tax rates would position those states to attract additional wireless infrastructure investments that generate economic growth,” report authors Scott Mackey, Joseph Bishop-Henchman and Scott Drenkard said in a statement on Wednesday.

They also said lower cell taxes would provide “relief to low-income wireless users.”

New York also is home to one of the largest disparities between cellphone taxes and sales taxes on other consumer purchases: 2.2 times. The biggest disparity is 8.8 times in Alaska.

Of New York’s 24.64 percent cellphone tax rate, 18.3 percentage points are from the state, New York City, other cities, counties, school districts and transit districts.