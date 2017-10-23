Cemtrex Inc., a Farmingdale maker of electronics and pollution control systems for manufacturers, Monday upped the ante in its bid to acquire Key Tronic Corp., a company whose market capitalization is more than twice as large.

Cemtrex, which had been offering a one-for-one exchange of its stock, valued at about $3, for the roughly $7 per share Key Tronic, made a revised debt and stock offer it says is worth $11 per share.

After the release of the news release Monday morning, shares of Key Tronic, a provider of electronic manufacturing services based in Spokane Valley, Washington, climbed 5.1 percent to $7.26 in Monday morning trading. Cemtrex stock edged up 0.3 percent to $2.93.

A call to Brett Larsen, chief financial officer of Key Tronic, was not immediately returned.

Cemtrex said it is offering Key Tronic shareholders a debenture with a principal value of $10, due in 2024 and paying 4 percent interest per year, and one-third of a share of Cemtrex common stock.

A debenture is a form of debt that is not secured by physical assets or collateral. Cemtrex said it planned to list the debenture, which would pay quarterly interest, on the Nasdaq or OTC markets.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“The purpose of the offer is for Cemtrex to acquire control of, and ultimately the entire interest in, Key Tronic,” Cemtrex said in the news release.

Cemtrex posted 2016 sales of $93.7 million, a 64.7 percent increase over the previous year.