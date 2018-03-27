The 31-year-old chairman, president and chief executive of Cemtrex Inc., a publicly traded Farmingdale company, has added the titles of CEO and chairman at a second Long Island company.

The board of directors of Hauppauge-based Vicon Industries Inc. has appointed Saagar Govil to take the top jobs following a transaction last week that gave Cemtrex control of almost half of the company's outstanding stock, according to a government filing released late Tuesday.

Govil replaced John M. Badke, 58, as chief executive of Vicon, a provider of video surveillance hardware and software. The filing said that Badke was named chief operating officer and would continue as chief financial officer, a secondary role he held while serving as CEO.

Julian A. Tiedemann, who served as Vicon chairman, resigned from the board of directors, which added Govil and his father, Aron Govil, 60, the executive director of Cemtrex and president of closely held Ducon Technologies Inc. Tiedemann was listed as 53 years old in a Sept. 30 government filing.

Shares in Vicon climbed 2.6 percent to 39 cents Tuesday in after-hours trading. Stock in Cemtrex fell 5.6 percent after hours to $2.71.

On March 23, Cemtrex agreed to acquire a 46 percent stake in Vicon held by the InterTech Group Inc., a family-owned holding company based in North Charleston, South Carolina. That transaction was disclosed in a press release Monday.

Saagar Govil, who has a bachelor's degree in materials engineering from Stony Brook University, became Cemtrex's president and chief executive in December 2011 and chairman in June 2014.

Saagar and Aron Govil together control about 42 percent of stock in Cemtrex, a provider of manufacturing services for electronics makers and environmental control systems.

In the quarter ended Dec. 31, Vicon posted a net loss of $1.3 million on net sales of $7.7 million. As of Sept. 30, the company had 120 employees.

Cemtrex, which has facilities in Germany, Romania and Hong Kong, had about 548 full-time employees as of Dec. 5.

In addition to its manufacturing businesses, Cemtrex is seeking to push into digital businesses, including augmented reality, in which users see images superimposed on the real world. Companies are developing systems for use in logistics, manufacturing, medicine and other industries.