Cemtrex Inc., a Farmingdale provider of electronics manufacturing services, has signed a letter of intent to acquire a virtual reality software development studio in Manhattan, the company announced Monday.

Financial terms of the deal and the name of the studio were not disclosed. Cemtrex said in a news release that it is subject to a confidentiality agreement and would “provide details about the acquired company after closing the transaction.”

Cemtrex said it expected to close the deal by year’s end.

The company said the 7-year-old software development studio employs more than 30 programmers and has annual sales of more than $1.5 million.

Saagar Govil, chairman and chief executive, said the acquisition gives Cemtrex software development capabilities.

“This software studio’s experienced workforce has extensive expertise over virtual reality and augmented reality software development for wide applications of products and solutions,” he said in a statement.

In virtual reality, users are sealed in a virtual world that they see through goggles. In augmented reality, virtual elements are overlaid on the user’s real-world environment as through a mobile device, glasses or goggles.

Last month Cemtrex increased its bid to acquire Key Tronic Corp., a Spokane Valley, Washington, company whose market capitalization is more than twice as large as its own.

Cemtrex, which in September unveiled a one-for-one exchange of its stock, valued at about $3, for the roughly $7 per share Key Tronic, made a revised debt and stock offer it says is worth $11 per share the following month.

Shares of Cemtrex fell 1.9 percent to $2.73 in midday trading Monday. The stock has lost 24.9 percent over the past 12 months.