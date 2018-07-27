TODAY'S PAPER
NY regulators revoke Charter merger, tell them to leave

By The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y. — New York regulators have revoked their approval of Charter Communications' merger with Time Warner Cable and ordered the company to find another cable provider for its more than 2 million customers in the state.

The state Public Service Commission on Friday claimed the company is not meeting public benefit conditions agreed to in 2016. A key complaint centers on the company's commitment to expand its broadband network to underserved areas.

They ordered Charter, doing business as Spectrum, to file a plan within 60 days to ensure an "orderly transition to a successor" provider or providers.

Charter says it remains focused on expanding broadband and said "rhetoric often becomes politically charged" in election years.

Charter provides cable service in Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse, Albany, Manhattan, Staten Island, Queens and parts of Brooklyn.

