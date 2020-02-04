TODAY'S PAPER
LI check cashing businesses to lose licenses after violating banking rules, state agency says

A state agency said Kayla Check Cashing Corp., seen Tuesday on Route 110 in Farmingdale, along with of a group of related Long Island-based check cashing businesses, all showed "serious deficiencies" concerning rules tied to check cashing and money laundering. Credit: Newsday / William Perlman

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
The state Department of Financial Services said it plans to revoke the licenses of a group of related Long Island-based check cashing businesses that it said violated state and federal banking regulations.

The DFS said Monday the charges stem from an agency investigation that showed "serious deficiencies" concerning regulations tied to check cashing and money laundering.

The agency said the businesses are all owned equally by president Lisa Lentini and vice president John Drago.

The companies are Kayla Check Cashing of Farmingdale, South Island Check Cashing Corp. in Wyandanch, East Island Check Cashing Corp. in Hauppauge, Bay Shore Check Cashing Corp. and Brentwood Check Cashing Corp.

The DFS said it found a lack of management oversight that included inaccurate records, cashing postdated checks and inadequate risk-assessment procedures.

Separately, Drago was arrested in 2018 on an eight-count indictment, charging him with allowing customers to avoid having to report currency transactions over $10,000 to the federal government.

Drago also was charged with paying employees of his businesses in cash and failing to report that income to the Internal Revenue Service, as well as failing to pay the required FICA taxes on the unreported income, officials said.

The law requiring the reporting of currency transactions over $10,000 is designed to detect money laundering, possibly the result of illegal activities such as drug dealing or tax avoidance.

Drago pleaded not guilty and was released on $500,000 bond by Magistrate A. Kathleen Tomlinson, pending further hearings.

An email sent to Drago and a call to Lentini and Drago, were not immediately returned.

