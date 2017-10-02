The CEO of a Medford company returns to work Monday after receiving a heart transplant because of a disease that’s been diagnosed only 300 times in more than 100 years.

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. announced Monday that John J. Sperzel, 54, has resumed his duties after taking a medical leave on May 30.

Sharon Klugewicz, who had been acting CEO, returns to her post as president of operations in North America and South America, the company said.

Chembio employs about 130 people in Medford and Holbrook to develop and manufacture rapid diagnostic tests for HIV, syphilis, Zika, Ebola and other tropical diseases. The company reported a loss of $13.3 million last year on sales of $17.9 million.

“I was diagnosed with what’s considered a very rare [heart] disorder: giant cell myocarditis,” Sperzel said in an interview Sunday. “Ninety percent of the people that are diagnosed die or get a heart transplant in the first year. I got the blessing of the donor heart in time to save my life.”

There was no history of heart disease in his family and he hadn’t experienced significant medical problems before collapsing in May while on vacation in Aruba.

In mid-May, Sperzel was airlifted from Aruba to Baptist Hospital in Miami and eventually spent more than two months at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, which is near his home.

A medical team led by surgeon Dr. David A. D’Alessandro determined that Sperzel was in acute heart failure due to giant cell myocarditis.

The disorder, which occurs for unknown reasons, is characterized by inflammation of the heart muscle, according to the National Organization of Rare Disorders. It was discovered in 1905.

Sperzel said the heart transplant came on July 8 after four previous surgeries. He was battling pneumonia and a dangerous blood clot at the time.

“The donor heart came in the nick of time because I was down to a week or so left to live,” he recalled.

Despite his illness, Sperzel spoke with Chembio officials daily from his hospital bed and during two months of rehabilitation.

“It wasn’t to try to be a superhero; it was because it kept me mentally sharp,” he said. “I believe that having the right attitude and having the right mental strength can help you survive what I went through.”

Sperzel said he plans to reach out to the donor’s family to express his gratitude and to work to raise awareness about organ donation. “Thousands of people die each year waiting for donor organs and I think we can do better,” he said.

Sperzel joins a small group of CEOs who have undergone heart transplants. Last year, United Airlines chief Oscar Munoz and U.S. Soccer chief Dan Flynn both received new hearts.