Chembio executive who filled in as CEO resigns

Sharon Klugewicz, the executive who ran Chembio Diagnostics Inc. when its CEO fell ill in 2017, is resigning, effective Feb. 22, the Medford company said Monday in a securities filing.

Klugewicz is currently senior vice president and chief quality and regulatory officer for the manufacturer of rapid tests for HIV, syphilis, Ebola, Zika and other infectious diseases.

In May 2017, Klugewicz was appointed acting CEO by the Chembio board of directors when CEO John J. Sperzel took a medical leave to have a heart transplant because of a rare disease. She resumed her duties as president of operations in North and South America when Sperzel returned to work in October of that year.

"Sharon was offered an opportunity to further advance her career with another firm," Sperzel said Monday night. "We are happy to play a role in her professional growth and we wish her the best."

Klugewicz joined Chembio in 2012 from Pall Corp., where she served as senior vice president of scientific and laboratory services. She worked for the filtration company in Port Washington for 20 years.