TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
Business

Chembio wins approval to sell test for Zika, other diseases in Europe

With the new European certification, Chembio

With the new European certification, Chembio "looks forward to commercializing this test in the eligible European and Caribbean nations," CEO John J. Sperzel said.  Photo Credit: Barry Sloan

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. has won European certification for its combination test for three tropical diseases, executives announced.

The blood test for Zika, dengue and chikungunya has received the CE mark, which is necessary to sell products in Europe and most of the Caribbean.

The CE designation, an abbreviation of Conformité Européenne, comes three months after the Medford manufacturer won a contract to supply up to $3.5 million worth of the test to UNICEF. The sale was partially contingent on receiving the CE mark.

Chembio “looks forward to commercializing this test in the eligible European and Caribbean nations,” said John J. Sperzel, the company’s CEO. “We believe our multiplex test can be an important tool in combating these serious and sometimes deadly diseases.”

About one third of the globe’s population is at risk of infection from at least one of the three arboviruses: Zika, dengue or chikungunya, according to the World Health Organization.

The Chembio test yields a result in 15 minutes when used with a companion results reader, Sperzel said on Thursday.

Chembio develops and manufactures rapid tests for HIV, syphilis, malaria and other tropical diseases. The tests have been used by the WHO and others to combat recent outbreaks of Ebola and Zika.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

A member of Suffolk County's Division of Vector Spraying for mosquitoes upcoming on Fire Island 
Andy and Rosemarie Estrema in 1951 in a Decorated former Marine Corps sergeant dies
Alexander Hamarich, 17, left, Melissa Newman, 18, Maria At LI prom, teens keep late friend's spirit alive
The Wyandanch school board, at a special meeting Layoffs hit Wyandanch school district
From left, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, county Records: Mom accused of killing twins was mentally ill
The state Department of Environmental Conservation on Friday Shellfishing areas temporarily closing, officials say
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search