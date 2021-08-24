Chembio Diagnostics Inc. in Hauppauge plans to expand its workforce by more than 100 people to fill orders for its COVID-19 and HIV tests from overseas customers, executives said.

The manufacturer will hold a job fair on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its factory at 3661 Horseblock Rd. in Medford.

More information may be found at chembio.com or by sending an email to support@chembio.com and calling 631-924-1135.

Chembio CEO Richard L. Eberly said it is seeking assembly operators, production and laboratory technicians, mechanics, automation technicians, procurement managers and quality assurance and regulatory affairs personnel. Hourly wages are between $16 and $35, he said.

Eberly said the positions come with medical and dental insurance, 401(k) retirement savings plan with a company match, 10 paid holidays and a signing bonus of $2,000.

"Chembio has secured substantial [orders for] COVID antigen and HIV infectious-disease tests [that require] us to increase manufacturing capacity in all departments to meet this demand," he said on Monday.

Last month, Chembio received a $28.3 million order for its antigen test from the Brazilian government. The order is larger than the company’s sales for all of 2020.

The 20-minute test involves a nasal swab and detects the COVID-19 antigen that indicates an active infection.

The hiring spree follows a 9% reduction in the Chembio workforce in January as it deployed more robots for test production. The workforce totaled 355 people in December, with 320 on Long Island, according to a securities filing.

Eberly said on Monday that the new jobs "are all full-time positions, no temporary hiring."

He added, "Chembio continues to embrace automation technologies to improve manufacturing efficiencies and increase capacity, however, we need all these employees to help meet existing customer demands."