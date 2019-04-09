Chembio's combo diagnostic test wins approval in Brazil 

Chembio Diagnostics Inc. announced Tuesday its combination test for Zika, dengue and chikungunya has been approved by Brazil’s health regulatory agency.

The Medford-based manufacturer said Agencia Nacional de Vigilancia Sanitaria (ANVISA) has given the OK for use of the new blood test, which was developed with another Brazilian government agency, Bio-Manguinhos/Fiocruz.

“Brazil faces a complex epidemiological scenario, characterized by simultaneous circulation of three arboviruses: Zika, dengue and chikungunya,” said Chembio CEO John J. Sperzel. All three diseases are spread by mosquitoes.

“Co-circulation hampers clinical differential diagnoses, as those arboviruses share common signs and symptoms,” he said. “This ANVISA approval paves the way for commercialization in Brazil” of the new point-of-care test.

Chembio has been working with Brazilian officials for some time to combat the spread of Zika and other illnesses in South America’s largest nation.

The announcement came before the stock market opened. In early trading, Chembio shares were up 32 cents, or 5 percent, to $6.65 on the Nasdaq Stock Market.