Suffolk Child Care Subsidy program expanded

Some Suffolk County families struggling to pay for child care can breathe a little easier.

Suffolk County's Child Care Subsidy Program has been expanded to help offset the high cost of child care for an additional 750 children from low-income families, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said at a news conference in Hauppauge Thursday morning.

The income eligibility level for the program has been raised from 175 percent to 200 percent of the poverty level. For a family of 2, with 1 adult, 1 child, the annual gross income threshold to qualify for the subsidy moves from $29,593 to $33,820. For a family of 4, with 2 adults and 2 kids, it moves from $45,063 to $51,500.

The federal poverty level varies depending on family size but is the same in all states with the exception of Alaska and Hawaii. The poverty level for a family of two is $16,910. $17,240

Families in the subsidy program pay a percentage of the cost of care determined on a sliding scale based on their income.

"We're living in a region that we know is a high cost region ... for families, who are struggling to make ends meet, struggling to get by, the biggest obstacle for them oftentimes is access to affordable, quality child care," Bellone said.

"Child care remains a critical issue for us on Long Island. We [his administration] are doing everything we can to help these families and know we need to do more."

Parents in New York State spend a higher percentage of their income on child care than those in any other state, according to Child Care Aware of America, an Arlington, Virginia, nonprofit that advocates for affordable care.

The average annual cost of infant care in New York is $15,394, according to the Economic Policy Institute, a Washington, D.C. think tank. That's $1,283 per month. Child care for a 4-year-old costs $12,358 or $1,030 a month.

Advocates for affordable child care and day care center owners are pleased with the expansion.

Jennifer Marino Rojas, executive director of the Child Care Council of Suffolk Inc. said she's "very happy that the income eligibility is now up."

"We work with thousands of families every year and we hear firsthand how hard it is for families to afford and find quality child care so this will go a long way in helping us move forward," she said.

Alicia Marks, owner of Marks of Excellence, an Amityville child care center where more than 90 percent of children enrolled receive subsidized care, said the expansion of Suffolk's Child Care Subsidy Program is a positive thing that's going to open more doors for parents in need of affordable, quality care for their children.

As more parents become eligible for the subsidy, the number of "underground day cares," will also decrease, Marks said. Because of the income eligibility increase more parents on the Island can now afford to enroll their children in licensed day care centers, she said.

"This will give those parents the peace of mind of knowing their children are being taught and cared for in a safe environment."