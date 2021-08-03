Child care providers, who struggled to keep their doors open during the pandemic, will soon get financial relief. Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced that the State would administer $1.1 billion in federal funding directly to providers.

The grants — available through the American Rescue Plan Act and the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act — will help replenish losses experienced during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cuomo said in a news release.

Funding applications for eligible providers went online Tuesday at https://on.ny.gov/3A0Vsie.

"Many child care providers struggled to stay open throughout the pandemic as parents stayed home with their children," Cuomo said. "Stabilizing the child care industry is critical to New York's economic rebirth."

The investment, which Cuomo dubbed as "monumental" and said was "the largest single investment in child care in our state's history," will allow child care programs to continue providing essential services and aid more parents in returning to the workplace full time.

Jennifer Marino Rojas, executive director of the Child Care Council of Suffolk Inc., said she's happy to know financial relief is near for child care givers. She said she's been fielding calls from providers decrying the lack of financial support from the state for months.

"We've been hearing from providers, asking 'when will there be financial support available to us?,' for a long time. It's been a constant ask," she said. "This week we can finally say, 'you're able to apply' and we're actively encouraging every single licensed and registered child care provider to do that."

Marino Rojas said she and others at the Child Care Council have been busy helping Long Island child care providers create an account on the state website and gearing up to apply

Eligible providers include Office of Children and Family Services-licensed or registered programs, permitted New York City day care centers and legally exempt group programs that are registered with an enrollment agency.

To be eligible, the programs must have been open and serving children in person as of March 11, 2021, and open and available to provide in-person services on the date they apply for the grant. This includes child care providers that are open and staffed to provide in-person care even if there are no children currently enrolled.

"For child care providers, many of them hanging on by a thread, this money is so important. They stayed open throughout the worst of the pandemic, taking care of the children of our essential workers, so that they could go out there and save lives," Marino Rojas said.

"All the while, they were losing money because they couldn't operate at full capacity due to social distancing guidelines to prevent virus' spread and even now, with a lot of people still working from home, providers have been open, accruing debt … without this money, a lot of these programs would just not be able to survive."

There are 1,729 child care programs on Long Island, 956 in Nassau and 753 in Suffolk. In comparison, in August of 2019, there were 1,762 child care programs on the Island, according to Child Care Council data.