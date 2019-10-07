A new science building for Farmingdale State College and a proposed YMCA in Lake Success are seeking the most grant money of the local projects in this year’s statewide business-aid competition, officials said.

Farmingdale State has requested $5 million for a planned $53 million building devoted to applied sciences education including math, technology and science courses. College officials said the building is to help train students to work at local biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies.

The Farmingdale State project is among 41 endorsed by the Long Island Regional Economic Development Council as “priority projects” that merit substantial state funding. However, the council did not disclose its funding recommendation for each project.

The local council is vying with nine others across the state for a share of up to $750 million in state grants and tax credits. The annual Regional Economic Development Councils’ competition was established by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2011.

The 41 priority projects were selected earlier this year from 232 applications received in July.

After Farmingdale State, the YMCA of Long Island is seeking the second-largest grant: $4 million for a proposed facility in Lake Success that is to include a daycare center for employees of Northwell Health and others. The total cost of the project is $18 million.

“Since 2011, the Long Island regional council has brought together experts from industry, nonprofits and academia to develop data-driven plans that have helped make our region a better place to work, live and play,” said council co-vice chairman Kevin Law, who also is president of the Long Island Association business group.

The council’s priority projects are seeking a total of $33.6 million. However, they likely will receive less because councils across the state can win a maximum of $20 million in grant funds and a minimum of $10 million.

Cuomo is expected to announce the winners in an Albany ceremony in December.