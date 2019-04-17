Some Chips Ahoy! cookies have been recalled after an “unexpected” ingredient caused illnesses.

Nabisco parent company Mondelez Global announced a nationwide recall of some packages of Chips Ahoy! Chewy chocolate chip cookies that may be contaminated with an “unexpected solidified ingredient.” The company did not specify what the ingredient was, but said it received reports of “potential adverse health effects.”

Four lots of 13-ounce packages of Chewy Chips Ahoy! cookies, distributed to stores across the U.S., have been recalled. MassLive.com reports the affected products have UPC code 0 44000 03223 4 and “best when used by” dates of 07SEPT2019, 08SEPT2019, 14SEPT2019 and 15SEPT2019.

The company is urging customers not to eat the affected products. The recalled cookies should be thrown out or returned to the store for a full refund.

No other Chips Ahoy! cookies are affected.

According to the Miami Herald, Mondelez Global has not responded to questions about the “unexpected solidified ingredient,” but consumers can contact the company with questions at 844-366-1171.