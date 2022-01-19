TODAY'S PAPER
CityMD parent company merges with regional primary, specialty care groups

Long lines for COVID testing outside of CityMD

Long lines for COVID testing outside of CityMD in Levittown last month. Credit: Howard Schnapp

By Maura McDermott maura.mcdermott@newsday.com @mauramcdermott
CityMD’s parent company has formed partnerships with two medical groups offering primary and specialty care.

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based Summit Health said Wednesday it has merged with Westmed Medical Group, which has 13 primary and specialty care locations in Westchester and Connecticut, and New Jersey Urology, which has nearly 60 offices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Summit Health, formed when CityMD and Summit Medical Group merged in 2019, now has more than 2,500 providers and 12,000 employees in 340 locations, the company said. CityMD has 36 locations on Long Island.

Jeff Alter, CEO of Summit Health, said in a statement, "Health care remains a local phenomenon and this expansion will help show that the more we can develop a long-standing relationship with a patient — however they enter our network — the better we can deliver positive outcomes and manage quality care while controlling costs."

Westmed Medical Group includes nearly 500 physicians and other care providers, along with 1,500 clinical employees. New Jersey Urology’s practices include more than 150 urologists, radiation oncologists, medical oncologists and other clinicians.

