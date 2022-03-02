CityMD parent company buys Long Island medical group 

Medical Associates, a Hauppauge-based medical group with seven Long Island locations, has joined a network of 340 medical facilities that includes the CityMD urgent care clinics.

Berkeley Heights, New Jersey-based Summit Health said Tuesday it has acquired the Long Island group, which has more than 20 primary care and specialty physicians in Hauppauge, Huntington, Levittown, Massapequa, Mount Sinai, Patchogue and Selden, as well as in Bayside, Queens. The local group was founded in 2003 by Dr. Rajesh Raina, who is retiring, Summit Health said.

Summit Health did not disclose the terms of the acquisition.

Dr. Dan Frogel, chief medical officer for the New York region at Summit Health, said in a statement that the Medical Associates doctors "bring with them a wide range of multispecialty and primary care services including allergy testing, annual physicals, cardiology, gastroenterology, rheumatology, endocrinology and more. Together we can offer patients our commitment to a simplified health care experience that’s intuitive, comprehensive, and responsive."

The acquisition is part of a long-term trend, as a growing number of physicians shift from small private practices to medical groups owned by larger organizations. From 2012 to 2020, the share of doctors working in practices with 10 or fewer physicians fell by nearly 8 percentage points, to 53.7%, according to the most recent available data from the American Medical Association.

The share of doctors working in practices with at least 50 physicians grew by 5 percentage points over the same period, to 17.2%, the trade group reported.

Summit Health, formed by the 2019 merger between the multispecialty practice Summit Medical Group and CityMD, includes more than 2,500 providers and 12,000 employees in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Central Oregon.