The state will give civil service exams this fall for job openings at the Department of Environmental Conservation. Sept. 4 is the deadline to apply to take a test, officials said.

The exams are for forest ranger and environmental conservation police officer. They will be held on Oct. 19-20, said DEC commissioner Basil Seggos.

Applicants must be 21 or older and have some college experience.

Forest rangers are initially paid $65,402 per year and environmental conservation police, $54,243.

There is a $35 test processing fee. Exam scores will be used to rank candidates and create eligible lists to fill openings for up to four years.

More information is available from the Department of Civil Service at cs.ny.gov/examannouncements/types/oc/.