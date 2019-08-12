TODAY'S PAPER
83° Good Morning
SEARCH
83° Good Morning
Business

Civil service exams to be held for DEC jobs; deadline to apply is Sept. 4

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The state will give civil service exams this fall for job openings at the Department of Environmental Conservation.  Sept. 4 is the deadline to apply to take a test, officials said.

The exams are for forest ranger and environmental conservation police officer. They will be held on Oct. 19-20, said DEC commissioner Basil Seggos.

Applicants must be 21 or older and have some college experience.

Forest rangers are initially paid $65,402 per year and environmental conservation police, $54,243.

There is a $35 test processing fee. Exam scores will be used to rank candidates and create eligible lists to fill openings for up to four years.

More information is available from the Department of Civil Service at cs.ny.gov/examannouncements/types/oc/.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Incoming medical students on Sunday at Stony Brook SBU welcomes 'most diverse class' of med students
A local version of cioppino is served at Landmark LI eatery offers good food, live music
The average price of regular-grade gasoline has dropped Analysts: LI, U.S. gas prices down in last month
Visitors to the Woodstock pop festival in New LIers share their Woodstock memories
Olives, capers, peppers, cheese and a variety of Kids can eat free this week at LI restaurant
Potential for severe thunderstorms through Tuesday night, with Wind, rain and hail forecast for Tuesday
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search