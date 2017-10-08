Potentially thousands of customers across Long Island with solar panels from a shuttered company called Level Solar are wondering how to pay their next month’s solar-energy bill as the state works to untangle the unexpected closure.

Last month, Manhattan-based Level Solar terminated hundreds of employees without notice, and a note from its board of directors cited “unforeseen circumstances” in suspending operations.

Level operated what was called a power-purchase agreement model, billing customers at a discounted rate for electricity produced on their rooftops that offset their PSEG Long Island bill. Customers received two bills each month — one from Level and one from PSEG. Level Solar customers’ charges are automatically deducted from their checking accounts. Several customers contacted by Newsday said they haven’t received a Level Solar bill since August and the money has not been deducted from their accounts.

Level operated offices in Ronkonkoma and Hicksville and received $25 million in state Green Bank funding for operations, which would supply panels for upward of 6,000 customers, according to a state release.

Calls and emails to the company offices have gone unanswered, and Level’s website has been suspended. Employees last month sued the company, charging it violated a state law that requires 90 days notice of termination.

Saul Scope, of Levittown, said he signed up for a Level Solar panels four years ago after the company sent its canvassers through his neighborhood. At least five other neighbors signed up, he said.

Up until last month, he received a monthly Level Solar statement telling him how much his system produced and how much power he used, with a charge that he said was typically less than half of his former bill from PSEG (which still bills him between $10 and $15 a month).

The last Level bill Scope paid was on Aug. 22, when he submitted $59, in addition to a PSEG bill of around $12, he said. He bought the system on the promise that his energy cost per kilowatt hour would be around 5 cents lower than PSEG’s energy.

“I had no complaints with them when they were in business,” Scope said. “I was really shocked when I saw the articles” detailing their closure.

Officials at one state agency that has been closely monitoring Level in the aftermath of the closure said that at least for now, customers should assume Level Solar is their provider.

“In the near term, customers’ contracts remain with Level Solar and we are working hard to determine what steps can be taken to protect Level’s customers,” said New York State Energy Research and Development Authority spokeswoman Kate Muller. “Customer protection is of the utmost importance to NYSERDA, and we are working to have steps put in place to assist customers in this unfortunate situation.”

Muller noted the state Green Bank is a secured lender to Level Solar and “has structured the transaction with traditional project-finance rights and remedies.” She said the bank “has facilitated ongoing legal and business discussions with others involved in this transaction” and “will continue to do so until we come to a resolution that is in the best interest of customers.”

Scott Maskin, chief executive of SUNation Solar Systems, a Ronkonoma solar installer that has hired about 20 former Level employees, on Friday organized a local industry roundtable to emphasize the vibrancy of the Long Island market, despite the departures of firms such as Level, NRG and Sun Edison.

SUNation also is looking into a way to take on maintenance of systems of current Level customers, as well as building out contracted systems and even the billing of existing customers.

The message from the meeting, however, was that local Long Island solar companies were “here at the beginning and we’ll be here for the long haul,” Maskin said.