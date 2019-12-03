TODAY'S PAPER
LI lab wins $750,000 grant to advance cancer research

Brinda Alagesan, left, a former Stony Brook University

Brinda Alagesan, left, a former Stony Brook University graduate student, and Tobiloba Oni, an SBU student in residence, work with organoids in Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Professor David Tuveson's lab. TD Bank's award will help support CSHL's new organoid facility. Credit: CSHL/Gina Motisi

By David Reich-Hale david.reich-hale@newsday.com
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory said Tuesday it has been awarded $750,000 from TD Bank to support its new cancer research facility.

The award is part of the Toronto-based bank's initiative to provide financial support to organizations that have designed solutions to improve access to early detection and intervention for diseases.

The TD Ready Challenge also highlights programs that increase equitable health care for a more diverse population.

Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory is one of 10 winners of this year’s grants, which totaled $7.5 million.

The money will go toward the lab's organoid facility, to help combat cancer. 

Organoids are three-dimensional cell culture systems that reproduce a patient’s tumor in a petri dish. They provide scientists a way to test tumor sensitivities to chemotherapy and other drugs.

Cold Spring Harbor Lab said its cancer center director, David Tuveson, helped pioneer the use of organoids in pancreatic cancer research.

The lab is establishing the facility to advance the development of affordable organoid-based clinical tests and to broadly disseminate these capabilities to clinical and research institutions across the country.

Cold Spring Harbor Lab said the facility will help process thousands of organoids to aid in the development of new screenings and treatments.

The lab's submission to the TD Ready Challenge was one of 378 across the United States and Canada. TD selected 15 semi-finalists who presented their solutions on Nov. 5 in Toronto. The 10 winners, six Canadian and four U.S. organizations, were then chosen by a panel of TD executives. 

The other U.S. recipients were the Fund for Public Health in NYC, Baystate Health Foundation in Springfield, Massachusetts, and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia.

David Reich-Hale reports on the business of health care, banking and other topics. He joined Newsday in 2014. He has also worked at American Banker and the New Haven Register. He is from Trumbull, Connecticut.

