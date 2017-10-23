Subscribe
    Carrie Mason-DraffenBusinessColumnists

    Worker can be fired for refusing to get a mandatory flu shot

    By  carrie.mason-draffen@newsday.com

    A hospital may require workers to get flu

    A hospital may require workers to get flu shots, and fire those who refuse. (Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto / Bet_Noire)

    DEAR CARRIE: Can employers in New York State legally force health-care workers to receive a flu shot? In the past, we nurses had the option to refuse the vaccine and could, instead, wear a facial mask near patient-care areas during the flu season. Now the hospital is no longer giving us a choice. Unless we have a medical reason for refusing a flu shot, we must get vaccinated or we will be terminated....

