Last holiday season, more than half of all traffic to retail sites was from mobile phones.
This year, the percentage is predicted to climb from 52 percent to 61 percent, according to Salesforce Commerce Cloud, a digital commerce provider.
With the majority of traffic coming from mobile, small businesses need to find ways to optimize their sites to avoid losing that traffic to competitors...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.