A building maintenance company with customers across the country will move its headquarters from Nassau County to Suffolk County, thanks to tax breaks from the latter, executives said recently.

Commercial Building Maintenance Corp., or CBM, plans to purchase a 21,000-square-foot facility at 129 Oser Ave. in Hauppauge. The project will allow the company to consolidate its Syosset headquarters and an equipment lot in Plainview into the one location in Suffolk.

The $3 million project was awarded $122,441 in tax breaks from the Suffolk County Industrial Development Agency last month. The largest savings will be $92,900 off its property taxes over 10 years, or a 27.5 percent reduction.

CBM president David Parsons said the company needs more office space because it recently won more contracts on the East Coast, including some PNC Bank locations. It provides services including cleaning, landscaping, snow removal, security and painting, among others.

“We have made serious consideration of moving our corporate headquarters to New Jersey,” where CBM recently bought another company, he said. “We’ve also looked at a number of properties in Nassau, as well as 129 Oser Ave. in Hauppauge, which would suit our needs very well.”

In return for the tax breaks, CBM would move 212 jobs from Nassau to Suffolk and add 34 additional jobs within two years. Records show that its employees are paid on average $30,100 per year.

Parsons told last month’s IDA board meeting that CBM started with window cleaning in the 1970s.

CBM was first headquartered in Lindenhurst, but moved to Syosset in the 1990s after acquiring several other companies. It now has annual sales of more than $30 million and has offices in Manhattan, Boston, San Francisco, Tampa, Florida and Washington.

Get the Biz Briefing newsletter! The latest LI business news in your inbox Monday through Friday. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

“Since 2011, we have gone national, with service locations from coast to coast," Parsons said.