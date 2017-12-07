Comtech Telecommunications Corp., a Melville-based maker of advanced communications systems, reported a narrower net loss for the first quarter ended Oct. 31 as lower costs outweighed a decline in net sales. The Melville company also raised its profit forecast for the fiscal year, as it said orders were strong.

Comtech reported the earnings Wednesday after the market closed. In after-hours trading Wednesday, its shares jumped almost 8 percent to $23.

First quarter net sales were $121.6 million compared to $135.8 million in the 2016 period. But the company posted a net loss of $1.7 million, or 7 cents per diluted share, compared to $2.5 million, or 11 cents per diluted share, in the previous year’s period.

Comtech’s cost of goods produced declined by almost $10 million and its selling, general and administrative expenses were reduced by more than $4 million.

“During the quarter, we received a number of large strategic orders and experienced strong order flow across many of our product lines,” Fred Kornberg, Comtech president and chief executive, said in a statement. “Based on our current business momentum, fiscal 2018 is beginning to look like a very strong year.”

The company maintained its fiscal 2018 forecast of revenue in the range of about $550 million to $575 million, but increased its projected earnings to 44 to 46 cents per diluted share from a prior range of 41 to 44 cents per diluted share.

Comtech’s communications products are used in satellites, aircraft and in 911 systems.