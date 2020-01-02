TODAY'S PAPER
Business

Concrete workers union hiring for 20 apprentice jobs

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
The Training and Education Fund for District Council 16 of the Cement and Concrete Workers union will begin taking applications Monday for 20 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained at the District Council 16 Training Center, 29-18 35th Ave. in Long Island City, Queens, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on weekdays. Forms will be available through Jan. 17 or until 300 have been distributed, whichever comes first.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have completed the 10th grade, be able to read and understand instruction materials, pass a drug test, complete a registration card and be physically able to do the work.

More information is available by calling 718-392-6970.

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

