TODAY'S PAPER
59° Good Morning
SEARCH
59° Good Morning
Business

200 laborer apprenticeships available 

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 79 of the Construction and General Building Laborers union will begin taking applications on Friday for 200 skilled construction-craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

The recruitment will take place on the internet at mttf.org from 9 to 11 a.m. on weekdays through June 20 or until 2,000 people have applied, whichever comes first.

Applicants who successfully complete the online form will receive a confirmation email and another form to complete and deliver in person to the Local 79 office at 42-53 21st St. in Long Island City, Queens, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. on weekdays. The second form must be returned in person within 15 weekdays and by June 28.

Successful applicants will be interviewed.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, be physically able to do the work and pass a drug test.

More information is available by calling 718-383-6863.

Headshot of Newsday employee James T. Madore on

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

More news

Residents at the Eastport-South Manor school board meeting State: LI school district's votes 'under review'
Jackie Arias, 18, wearing the uniform for her Teen reflects on kidney transplant: 'I was hopeless'
Michelle Murray, left, is picked up from her Driven to help: LIers who give cancer patients rides
Woodstock Revival is an annual 2-day tribute at Relive Woodstock at 2-day outdoor LI concert
Steven Werner, center, alleges a St. James priest Ex-LIer demands list of clergy accused of sex abuse
Town of Oyster Bay Supervisor Joseph Saladino, seen Oyster Bay supervisor seeks variance for deck work
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search