TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 26° Good Afternoon
Overcast 26° Good Afternoon
Business

Construction laborers’ union to hire 25 apprentices

By James T. Madore james.madore@newsday.com @JamesTMadore
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1298 of the Road and Heavy Construction Laborers union will begin taking applications Tuesday for 25 skilled construction craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained in person at the Local 1298 office, 1611 Locust Ave. in Bohemia, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 8.

Forms will be available and accepted for 20 business days or until 350 forms have been distributed, whichever comes first. Applications must be received by Feb. 16.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, have reliable transportation, be physically able to do the work, become a union member and must be legally able to work in the United States.

More information is available by calling 631-218-1376.

Headshot

James T. Madore writes about Long Island business news including the economy, development, and the relationship between government and business. He previously served as Albany bureau chief.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

More news

LIRR commuters wait for their train at the Snow delays LIRR, closes JFK airport
Members of L'Arche Long Island gather at The Polar plunge honors deceased philanthropist
Stella Merendino of Selden tries her luck playing Powerball climbs to $550M, Mega at $418M
This Southold property sits on 10 acres and 10-acre horse farm for sale for $1.5 million
Developers are proposing an apartment complex near the 260-unit apartment complex proposed in village
New craft brewer Westhampton Beach Brewing Co. plans New brewer to take off at Gabreski Airport
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE