The Joint Apprenticeship and Training Committee for Local 1298 of the Road and Heavy Construction Laborers union will begin taking applications Tuesday for 25 skilled construction craft laborer apprenticeships, officials said.

Applications can be obtained in person at the Local 1298 office, 1611 Locust Ave. in Bohemia, from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays through Feb. 8.

Forms will be available and accepted for 20 business days or until 350 forms have been distributed, whichever comes first. Applications must be received by Feb. 16.

Applicants must be 18 or older, have a high school diploma or its equivalent, have reliable transportation, be physically able to do the work, become a union member and must be legally able to work in the United States.

More information is available by calling 631-218-1376.